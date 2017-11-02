A male sperm whale that got stranded close to shore in Oak Island Thursday morning has been euthanized.Marine biologists examining the whale said it was severily injured, adding that someone intentionally hurt it.A necropsy - an animal autopsy - is planned for Friday on the beach.The incident happened not far from Southeast 22nd Street near the Ocean Crest Fishing Pier.Former ABC11 reporter Greg Barnes sent in video of the whale and the large crowd gathered to look at it.Authorities are investigating and charges could be filed.