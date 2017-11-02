PETS & ANIMALS

Whale euthanized after getting stranded on Oak Island beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Video courtesy former ABC11 reporter Greg Barnes

OAK ISLAND, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A male sperm whale that got stranded close to shore in Oak Island Thursday morning has been euthanized.

Marine biologists examining the whale said it was severily injured, adding that someone intentionally hurt it.

A necropsy - an animal autopsy - is planned for Friday on the beach.

The incident happened not far from Southeast 22nd Street near the Ocean Crest Fishing Pier.
Former ABC11 reporter Greg Barnes sent in video of the whale and the large crowd gathered to look at it.

Authorities are investigating and charges could be filed.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalswhaleNC
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Man bikes through South Carolina town holding dead deer
Tigers get meaty Halloween treats
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Home security system saves family dog from fire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Suspect in UNC explosion believed to be former student
Bomb robot investigates suspicious vehicle in Carrboro
Video: Apex man assaults associates for 'stealing cocaine'
Fayetteville PD captain charged with failure to report sex offender noncompliance
FBI accuses Fayetteville man of lying about support for ISIS
New cell causes teen to get texts meant for escort
Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair
Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge
Show More
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Study: Girls with nagging moms become more successful
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Toddler critically injured after alleged child abuse near Garner
Report: Krispy Kreme may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts
More News
Top Video
Video: Apex man assaults associates for 'stealing cocaine'
Bomb robot investigates suspicious vehicle in Carrboro
New cell causes teen to get texts meant for escort
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
More Video