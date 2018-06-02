U.S. & WORLD

9-foot cobra pulled from van's glove compartment in China

EMBED </>More Videos

A man in China's Yunnan province was running errands when he discovered an unexpected visitor hiding out in his van. (CCTV)

A man in China's Yunnan province was running errands when he discovered an unexpected visitor hiding out in his van: a 9-foot cobra.

The man called the police, and officers found the huge snake was coiled up beneath the driver's seat, Chinese news outlet CCTV reported. As an officer moved in to capture the serpent, it slithered into the van's glove compartment.

Officers eventually used a set of large tongs to extricate the snake from the van's innards, and they said the 9-foot creature weighed nearly 10 pounds.

The snake was later turned over to Yongren County's wildlife preservation department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalschinau.s. & worldsnakebizarre
U.S. & WORLD
5 dead, 197 sickened after E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
5 most hurricane-vulnerable cities
How a drone, cellphone flashlight saved man trapped by lava
Pres. Trump and North Korea: A timeline of events
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
NC Zoo announces death of two red wolf pups
Wilson Police K9 dies day after retirement
Who is 'Buff Cat,' the latest internet sensation?
Peacock roams Apex, munches on landscaping plants
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Person suspected of dumping drug evidence in Holly Springs creek
Raleigh man's first interview since video of police beating, K9 attack
'A big deal:' Family of boy mauled by dog in 2015 speaks on new fundraising efforts
Silver Alert issued for Zebulon man
NC Zoo announces death of two red wolf pups
North Carolina man sentenced for firing shotgun at mechanic
Fourth train trip between Raleigh, Charlotte set to begin
US 1 reopens after overturned tanker crash near Apex
Show More
Arrest made in attempted sexual assault near Duke campus
Man shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
DA: NY man had largest child porn collection in Suffolk County history
Loaded handgun found at Raleigh middle school
Wake Forest PD investigate after 21-year-old woman shot
More News