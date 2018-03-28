What's the most popular dog breed in Raleigh?

The French Bulldog edged out the Beagle for the first time since 1998 to take a spot in the top five dog breeds nationwide.

Though he’s retired, he stills loves watching the @SFGiants. Catch the opening game with this cutie! Adopt him from @APSofDurham! @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/teCCgm6E3U — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 28, 2018

He’s looking at you, person who hasn’t adopted him yet. Better hurry to @APSofDurham to adopt! @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Yy3YQzPOMf — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 28, 2018

Who doesn't love a Labrador Retriever?The Labrador Retriever tops the list of the most popular dog breeds in Raleigh, and throughout the United States, for the 27 year in a row, according to the American Kennel Club's annual poll. This poll uses dog registration data pulled from local zip codes to calculate its rankings.Raleigh's top five dog breeds are the following:1. Labrador Retriever2. Golden Retriever3. German Shepherd Dog4. Beagle5. Yorkshire TerrierThe French Bulldog edged out the Beagle in 2018, for the first time since 1998, to take a spot in the top five dog breeds nationwide.The top five dog breeds in the United States are the following:1. Labrador Retriever2. German Shephard3. Golden Retriever4. French Bulldog5. BulldogLooking for a new best friend? Check out these tweets from ABC11's Julie Wilson.