Where's Kevin? Peacock seen roaming around Apex

An image of a peacock. (Shutterstock)

APEX, NC (WTVD) --
Apex residents are scratching their heads after seeing a peacock roaming the streets - that's right, a peacock.

The pheasant, now named Kevin, has been seen in several neighborhoods, snacking on some plants.

But locals are stumped on how to catch him.

One resident posted a picture of Kevin to Nextdoor saying, "If you haven't seen it, there is a peacock roaming the neighborhood and it eats landscaping plants. If you know someone who is missing or wants one, well I don't know where it is right now or how to catch it."

But Kevin's not the first peacock to be seen in Wake County.

In fact, one was retrieved from the Target in Knightdale.

Peacock retrieved from Knightdale Target
The Target in Knightdale got an unexpected visitor Friday morning.


Right now, the concerned citizens just want to reunite Kevin with his owner.

Buckwheat Farm, a farm near the area Kevin was spotted, said all of their peacocks are accounted for.

If you spot Kevin, call the Wake County Animal Center at (919) 212-7387.
