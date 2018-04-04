SHARKS

White sharks ping off the coast of North Carolina

They're coming back!

A few white sharks have recently been spotted off the coast of North Carolina.

According to OCEARCH, 5-foot 101-pound juvenile white shark Bruin pinged off the coast of Wilmington on Monday, after a month of silence.

Another white shark, 9-foot, 702-pound George has also been hanging out off North Carolina's coast.


On Wednesday, a Mako Shark named Yinzer also moved in closer to the continental shelf.

You can check out the shark tracker here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHARKS
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
Spring breakers beware! More sharks in NC waters
Conservation donations soar after Trump allegedly wanted sharks to die
NC angler catches 12-foot shark, sparks online debate
More sharks
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Playful panda determined to keep door open at China facility
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cary teenager charged with armed robbery of two other teens
Durham named best city for millennials in US
NC Museum of Art expects huge draw with new immersive exhibition
Henderson march organizers urge end to city violence
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Thousands gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU
Bill Murray visits Third Base Restaurant & Bar in Fayetteville
Show More
Wild North Carolina winter leaves behind thousands of dangerous potholes
'Bittersweet': Fans react to last episode of 'Fixer Upper'
Man shot near Raleigh apartment complex
New details released about sex offender who got arrested at Apex park
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old NC girl
More News