PETS & ANIMALS

Why the Franklin County SPCA differs from the rest

YOUNGSVILLE (WTVD) --
If you go to the Franklin County SPCA, you will notice one thing immediately - there are no animals. This is by design because this particular location is not a sheltered facility.


The main goal for the SPCAFC is to encourage responsible pet ownership and reduce the number of animals taken into our local shelters, which is why all of their animals are in private foster families.

Most of their cats are at the Petco Kitty Condos in Clayton.

"We work in partnership with the Franklin County Animal Shelter to pull animals at risk, rehabilitate them, and find loving homes for them when they are well," said Janet, with the SPCA.

The Franklin County SPCA is able to achieve this through low-cost spay/neuter, a local pet pantry, low-cost vaccination/microchip clinics and educational programming.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalpetdogcatsSPCA
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats, owner says
Giant boa constrictor found living in family's attic
Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?
Cat unscathed after dramatic coyote encounter
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returning home
Family says hospital sent them dead daughter's bloody clothes
FBI executed search warrant at Paul Manafort's home in Russia probe
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
Pair allegedly sold moonshine on Facebook
Panthers preseason opener: What to watch for
NOAA: 2017 Atlantic hurricane season most active since 2010
Show More
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
DEPUTY: NC teen murdered man, set home on fire to hide body
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats, owner says
Deputies ID woman found in lake, investigating as homicide
Did you know Cary has one of the world's top chocolatiers?
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos