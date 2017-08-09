Why the Franklin County SPCA differs from the rest

Look at these adorable faces! The @spcafc's main goal is to reduce the number of animals taken into local shelters. pic.twitter.com/t6jcVA3AFW — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) August 9, 2017

If you go to the Franklin County SPCA, you will notice one thing immediately - there are no animals. This is by design because this particular location is not a sheltered facility.The main goal for the SPCAFC is to encourage responsible pet ownership and reduce the number of animals taken into our local shelters, which is why all of their animals are in private foster families.Most of their cats are at the Petco Kitty Condos in Clayton."We work in partnership with the Franklin County Animal Shelter to pull animals at risk, rehabilitate them, and find loving homes for them when they are well," said Janet, with the SPCA.The Franklin County SPCA is able to achieve this through low-cost spay/neuter, a local pet pantry, low-cost vaccination/microchip clinics and educational programming.