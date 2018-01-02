  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Woman adopts dog who had identical heart surgery as her

Sue Blankenship helped raise funds for Bruno's heart surgery, then decided to adopt him. (Spokane Humane Society via Storyful)

A woman adopted the perfect dog after discovering the two had the same heart procedure over 60 years apart.

Bruno the dog was brought to the Spokane Humane Society in Washington where it was discovered he had a severe heart murmur requiring surgery.

Sue Blankenship had the same heart procedure in 1954, so when she heard about Bruno through a friend, she rallied her family to help raise funds for the almost $4,000 in veterinary bills.

Bruno was able to have surgery before Christmas because of the generous donations.


Just before the new year, Bruno was cleared for adoption and Blankenship was able to take home her perfect match.
