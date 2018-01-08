Woman captures rare photo of coyote running on snowy NC beach

OAK ISLAND (WTVD) --When we ask our viewers to send us photos of the snow, we always get the usual - kids, dogs, porches - but this year, one viewer stepped it up a notch.
Oak Island resident Wendy Brumagin was able to capture a beautiful, and what some might consider rare, image of a coyote frolicking in the snow.
Brumagin snapped several images Saturday near 48th Street.
The images caught the eye of ABC11 reporter Ed Crump, who posted the photos on his Facebook page saying:
"I've seen a lot of great pictures and videos during the snowstorm but I think this takes the cake. It's rare to get pictures of coyotes in daylight and even more rare to get them on the beach. But today Wendy Brumagin who lives on Oak Island in Brunswick County got pictures of a coyote in daylight on a beach that's covered with snow! That has GOT to be very rare."
Brumagin pictures were also shared on two other Facebook pages, Beaches of Brunswick County and Oak Island, NC.