PETS

9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled for low vitamin B1 levels
If you have a cat, you need to pay attention!

ORRVILLE, Ohio --
The J.M. Smucker Company announced a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food after it was found to contain possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

A quality assurance team discovered the issue while reviewing productions records, according to the company.

So far, no animals have become sick as a result of the thiamine.

The affected product was sold in stores from Dec. 20, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017.
You can check to see if your cat food is affected by checking the FDA's website

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a Vitamin B1 deficiency, gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms, decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss.
