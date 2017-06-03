PETS

Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog who had to be rescued

Rocco the dog had to be rescued by firefighters after he got stuck in the tree (WTVD)

SALEM, Kentucky --
Is that a bird in the tree? A cat? No, it's Rocco the dog, who had to be rescued by firefighters when the small dachshund got stuck inside a tree trunk.

Authorities say two off-duty Kentucky state troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem on Thursday when they heard a dog barking. They looked around for several minutes, and finally, they found the pooch - trapped inside the tree.

Apparently Rocco had climbed into a nearby hole dug by a groundhog and found his way up through the tree trunk. That's where he became stuck.

A firefighter came out and cut part of the tree, safely freeing Rocco.

The opening in the tree is now big enough Rocco - if he dares go on another adventure like that.
