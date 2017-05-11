PETS

ABC11 story helps 'Lucky' horse find his forever home

Lucky the horse with his new forever family (Credit: Warren County Animal Ark)

WARREN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
That's one lucky horse!

A horse named 'Lucky' now has a place to call home and live out the rest of his life after years of neglect.

The Warren County Animal Ark rescued Lucky and made him available for adoption. The shelter said he is around 20 years old and had been poorly treated for quite some time.

We shared Lucky's story on Facebook, and our post was shared hundreds of times.



The Hicks family from Randolph County watched our story last weekend and decided Lucky would be the perfect fit for their family.

Congratulations to the Hicks family for providing Lucky with his forever home!

Recommended: Rescued horses help children recover in Raleigh
EMBED More News Videos

A Raleigh nonprofit is pairing horses with children who have suffered traumatic experiences

Related Topics:
petshorsesabc11 togetheranimal rescueanimal newsWarrenton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Mystery surrounds maimed dog left on Wilson roadside
BACKYARD STANDOFF: Big bear vs small dog
Ducklings rescued from storm drain
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash found safe
More Pets
Top Stories
Bridge damaged in Raleigh crash to stay closed
Man charged in rash of north Raleigh burglaries
NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber to step down
Police issue warning about IRS scam after officer called
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
North Carolina teacher charged with sex with student
Man attacked by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming
Show More
Officials: NC man points gun at elementary students
NC man accused of strangling, burying 2 kittens
Bad Santa robs Durham cell phone store
Stormy Thursday? Most of viewing area under severe risk
Mystery surrounds maimed dog left on Wilson roadside
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos