Animals found dead in Cumberland County home

Deputies investigate a case of reported animal cruelty.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after dead animals were found in a home in the 200 block of Redfish Drive.

Deputies executed a search warrant when a property manager reported the resident hadn't been seen in a while and officers doing a welfare check noticed a strong smell.

Three cats were found dead and 12 total in the home.

The investigation continues.
