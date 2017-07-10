Animals found dead in Cumberland County home

CCSO investigating animal cruelty case on RedFish Dr. At least a dozen abandoned/neglected animals inside. 2 have been rescued. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/YmhCgYaBPn — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 10, 2017

CCSO says furniture was blocking the doorways. They found several dead animals inside #abc11 pic.twitter.com/WsSFdKPE8t — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 10, 2017

Two animals have been taken to the vet. Animal Control is still working to rescue the remaining animals inside. #abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 10, 2017

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after dead animals were found in a home in the 200 block of Redfish Drive.Deputies executed a search warrant when a property manager reported the resident hadn't been seen in a while and officers doing a welfare check noticed a strong smell.Three cats were found dead and 12 total in the home.The investigation continues.