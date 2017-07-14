PETS

Burned puppies on the mend in Raleigh, await new homes

EMBED </>More Videos

Three burned puppies, and a fourth Lab mix may be ready soon for forever homes.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Nearly two weeks ago, the Johnston County Animal Shelter (JCAS) received four puppies that were surrendered to them. Three of the four Labrador-mix pups have severe burns to their backs.

You can be an eyewitness with the ABC11 News App

JCAS later reached out to SPCA of Wake County, who later referred them to Care First Animal Hospital for medical attention.

In an email sent to ABC11, a representative for SPCA of Wake County writes: "We do not know the exact cause of the burns, but it is possible that somebody did this intentionally or that the puppies walked under a grill or piece of equipment of some sort and hot grease/liquid dripped on them."



After receiving medical attention, the puppies were then placed in foster care until they are healthy enough for adoption.

"I wish I could say it was a unique situation but this is a yearly and sometimes year-round occurrence where we see animals that are suffering from either abandonment or neglect," said SPCA director of development Mondy Lamb. "We take them into our shelter and we heal them up and pretty soon they'll be available to the public."

According to SPCA, the foster family named the four puppies Chipmunk, Skunk, Marlin, and Zebra. Their next checkup is Monday.

If they pass their test, they will then be scheduled for surgery to be neutered. Once neutered, the puppies will then be available at SPCA's adoption center on a first-come, first-served basis.

A representative expects the puppies to be adopted into a forever home within two weeks.

"Everything takes an emotional toll but the big balancing act in that is that we get to see these animals heal and see them re-homed," Lamb says. "So that emotional toll is balanced by this incredible happy ending."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petsburn injuriespuppyanimal rescuedogscute animalsjohnston county newswake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
ABC11 investigates reports of neglected horses
Woman charged after cats found dead
Customs agents find live snakes inside box at airport
WATCH: Dog acts as built-in car alarm
More Pets
Top Stories
I-Team: NC troopers get new rules for high-speed pursuit
Sanford woman charged with murder in shooting of 'intruder'
'Shelly Island' reopens after military ordnance mystery solved
Still waiting on your tax refund? Fraud may be to blame
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
ABC11 investigates reports of neglected horses
Tick trouble: Apex woman with Lyme disease warns others
Show More
Wade Ave bridge work means weekend detours in Raleigh
Cyclist hit by truck in Durham
Scam targeted NC State students
Johnston County Sheetz hit by skimming scheme
Reward offered in series of Fayetteville robberies
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, July 14, 2017
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Still waiting on your tax refund? Fraud may be to blame
I-Team: NC troopers get new rules for high-speed pursuit
More Video