Burned puppies quickly find 'fur-ever' homes

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --They've been adopted!
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Skunk, Zebra, Chipmunk, and Marlin have been adopted by four different families at SPCA of Wake County. The adorable Labrador retriever-mix puppies were surrendered to a Johnston County Animal Shelter several weeks ago after suffering severe burns to their backs.
ORIGINAL STORY: Burned puppies on the mend in Raleigh, await new homes
One of the four puppies was not injured, but was turned over anyway. The shelter contacted SPCA of Wake County who later ensured the puppies received veterinary treatment at Care First Animal Hospital.
Once their hospital visit was complete, the puppies were sent to live with a foster family for several days before they were considered 'adoption-ready.'
On July 17, the loveable four were seen by another veterinarian and deemed healthy enough for adoption once they were spayed and neutered.
What a great way to spend a Friday! One of the burned puppies (Zebra) has just found a forever home! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TOihrYx6Q7— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) July 21, 2017
Friday was adoption day. SPCA of Wake County said four families completed the necessary paperwork ahead of Friday and scheduled a time for pickup.
"We were here Wednesday and they said we could see them Friday," said Garner resident Genevieve Pete.
Her family's last pet died several years ago and they weren't quite ready to have another companion around the house. After viewing photos online, they decided to adopt Zebra.
"I don't know where she came from or anything, but she'll be OK," Pete said. "I mean look how loveable. How can you not get her," she laughed. "She's just wonderful."
SPCA of Wake County says people interested in adopting from the center can complete an application and have it remain on file for six months.
The non-profit adoption center is also hosting a donation match campaign that runs through July 31. Care First Animal Hospital will be matching all donations up to $200,00 in donated veterinary care for SPCA of Wake County animals that are in need.
Donate here: http://www.spcawake.org/match