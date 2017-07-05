PETS

Cat Café in the works for downtown Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Cat Café in the works for downtown Raleigh

by Robert Kinlaw
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A cat-loving couple is planning a café in Raleigh where patrons can sip coffee, interact with cats, and even bring one home.

The owners, Arthur Hailey and Sarah Newton, said the concept of a "cat café" originated overseas, but it's been gaining traction in the U.S., with successful cafes in operation across the nation.

After visiting a few of them, the couple decided Raleigh needed its own cat café and the idea for the Purr Cup Café was born.

"Our favorite is in Philadelphia," Hailey said. "And it was amazing. You get your coffee, you go sit in a room, and the cats just kind of run around and play, and lay with you and snuggle. And you get to know all of them," he said.

The couple hopes that interactions like those will translate into more adoptions. The café will be partnered with Meow House Cat Rescue, a foster-based nonprofit that will provide up to nine adoptable cats.

The cat lounge will be isolated from the area where drinks are served, as state regulations require. But customers will be free to bring their coffee with them to greet the cats.

Although Hailey and Newton hope the café will increase cat adoptions, they also want it to be somewhere for cat lovers to relax and meet new felines. The couple has four cats of their own, but said they enjoy interacting with new cats even if they can't take them home.

"We'd love for everyone who came in to walk out with a cat," Newton said. "But that's not realistic. We want to be there for people who can't adopt for whatever reason... they should be able to get their cat fix," she said.

Purr Cup Cafe has a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo. At last check, the page had raised $4,746. But since that's only 16 percent of the goal, the couple will be pursuing other forms of funding, such as grants and loans, to make the project a reality. They hope to open the café by spring of next year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petscat cafecatsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Cat knows how to flush the toilet
Dog from 'worst case of neglect' ready for forever home
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
NC family says Craigslist puppy was infested with fleas
More Pets
Top Stories
Pretty sunflowers serve a purpose in Raleigh
Missing RDU worker told officer she left because she was 'stressed out'
Durham police seek man wanted for child sex offenses
Four shot, one critically, after Raleigh fireworks show
Raleigh approves earlier alcohol sales on Sundays
Raleigh pastor faces deportation
Shaw University president resigns
Show More
School bus destroyed by fire at Leesville Rd. High School
Man dies after Rocky Mount shooting
NYPD officer fatally shot inside patrol vehicle
Pope announces new leader for the Diocese of Raleigh
Pregnant woman struck by lightning, doctor delivers baby
More News
Top Video
Missing RDU worker told officer she left because she was 'stressed out'
School bus destroyed by fire at Leesville Rd. High School
Raleigh pastor faces deportation
Pope announces new leader for the Diocese of Raleigh
More Video