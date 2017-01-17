PETS

Cat takes hurtling ride on sled
Cat goes sledding with owner in Washington State (WTVD)

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
Not sure how many of his nine lives this cat used while he and his owner speed down a snowy hill in Washington.

The hurtling ride didn't seem to faze the cat, though you can see him clutching to his owner's shoulder.
