Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Child hit and killed in Franklin County
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
PETS
Cat takes hurtling ride on sled
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1706324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Cat goes sledding with owner in Washington State (WTVD)
WTVD
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 10:29AM
WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
Not sure how many of his nine lives this cat used while he and his owner speed down a snowy hill in Washington.
The hurtling ride didn't seem to faze the cat, though you can see him clutching to his owner's shoulder.
Related Topics:
pets
viral video
animal
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
PETS
Woman charged with tossing dog from car window
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
These shelter dogs love eating peanut butter
Dogs rescued from hoarder in western NC up for adoption
More Pets
Top Stories
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Cooper says he and GOP leaders 'had it out' over HB2
Child hit and killed in Franklin County
NC tobacco company to be taken over
Woman charged with tossing dog from car window
Amazon to start accepting food stamps
Officials Call Off Search for Missing Flight MH370
Show More
Year later, vigil remembers teens killed in hit and run
Durham pastor in good spirits despite violent robbery
Four face murder charges in Wilson man's death
Suspect in New Year's Eve Attack on Istanbul Nightclub Confessed: Governor
Attorneys: Let Medicaid expansion process continue in NC
More News
Top Video
Year later, vigil remembers teens killed in hit and run
Cooper says he and GOP leaders 'had it out' over HB2
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Duke Energy offers $5K compensation for coal ash neighbors
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham