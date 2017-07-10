PETS

Cats found dead, malnourished in Cumberland County home

One cat was found dead and three others malnourished inside a Cumberland County home.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after dead animals were found in a home in the 200 block of Redfish Drive.

Deputies executed a search warrant when a property manager reported the resident hadn't been seen in a while and officers doing a welfare check noticed a strong smell.



According to Animal Control Director Dr. John Lauby, one dead cat and three live cats were found in the home.

One of the three live cats will have to be euthanized because of illness.

"The hoarder situation is such that it is unsafe to move anything inside the trailer in order to see if there are any more deceased animals in the trailer," Lauby said. "No more live animals have been heard inside the trailer."

Deputies said the homeowner told them she checked on the animals every day, but investigators say the animal's badly malnourished conditions indicate otherwise.

Neighbors were shocked by the news.

"She feeds them every day," neighbor Kenneth McGlaughlin told ABC11. "I mean, every day when she comes home from work, you see her with a bag of food."

The incident remains under investigation.
