According to the Human Society of the United States, 2.7 million adoptable cats and dogs are euthanized each year in the U.S.
"The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them," the organization said on their website. "When you adopt, you save a loving animal by making them part of your family and open up shelter space for another animal who might desperately need it."
Here are celebrities who have adopted pets and support #AdoptDontShop.
Patrick Stewart and Ginger
The swimming lesson that wasn't. Our foster pibble Ginger is perfect afternoon company. @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/yDWiXbCSXS— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 9, 2017
Hilary Swank and Rumi and Kai
"Me and my peanut #AdoptDontShop #changethepathofasoul #HilarooFoundation"
"Fountain of trouble #DogsOfInstagram #AdoptDontShop @hilaroofoundation"
Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers and Frankie and Chance
"We are rescues. Thanks for saving us @socialteesnyc & @loveleorescue #adoptdontshop (throwback to when I was just a tiny little pup)"
Liam Hemsworth and Tani and Dora
"Love these girls. #rescuedogs"