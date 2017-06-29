Dog crashes orchestra performance in Turkey

Cutest moment in classical music. 😍😍😍Vienna Chamber Orchestra - Ola Rudner, Conductor - Fazıl Say, Piano - Ephesus, June 20th @iksevizmir pic.twitter.com/YuDPc35zae — Fazıl Say (@fazilsaymusic) June 27, 2017

This dog has an appreciation for classical music.During a performance by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra in Ephesus, Turkey on June 20, a dog wandered on stage and received a loud cheer from the crowd.The dog made itself comfortable, sitting next to the concertmaster as the orchestra performed the first movement of Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony.Turkish pianist Fazil Say called the unexpected arrival the "cutest moment in classical music."