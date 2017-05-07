PETS

Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash found safe

Blitz went missing after a crash on I-95 (Credit: Lost & Found PETS of Nash & Edgecombe Counties, NC)

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A dog missing after a fatal accident on I-95 south of Rocky Mount has been found safe.

The crash happened near exit 127 between Rocky Mount and Wilson on Tuesday. The driver of the van, 25-year-old Patrick McLaughlin, was killed.
The family dog - a Rottweiler called "Blitz" - hadn't been seen since the crash.


Kevin Bloss and Jean Wood saw Blitz in a field five days after the crash. Blitz responded to a whistle and his name.

Blitz was taken to the shelter where is awaiting a reunion with his family.

