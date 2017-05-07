Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash found safe

A dog missing after a fatal accident on I-95 south of Rocky Mount has been found safe.The crash happened near exit 127 between Rocky Mount and Wilson on Tuesday. The driver of the van, 25-year-old Patrick McLaughlin, was killed.The family dog - a Rottweiler called "Blitz" - hadn't been seen since the crash.Kevin Bloss and Jean Wood saw Blitz in a field five days after the crash. Blitz responded to a whistle and his name.Blitz was taken to the shelter where is awaiting a reunion with his family.