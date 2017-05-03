PETS

Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash in Nash County

It happened in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was killed in an I-95 crash south of Rocky Mount early Tuesday, and we've also learned that a family dog in the vehicle is missing.

The crash happened near exit 127 between Rocky Mount and Wilson around 9 a.m.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a mini-van tried to merge onto the highway and collided with a tanker truck.

The driver of the van, 25-year-old Patrick McLaughlin, was killed. A pregnant woman and a 5-year-old child in the van were hurt.

The family dog - a Rottweiler called "Blitz" - hasn't been seen since the crash.

Anyone who finds him is asked to contact the Nash County Animal Shelter at (252) 459-9855.


