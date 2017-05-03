A man was killed in an I-95 crash south of Rocky Mount early Tuesday, and we've also learned that a family dog in the vehicle is missing.The crash happened near exit 127 between Rocky Mount and Wilson around 9 a.m.North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a mini-van tried to merge onto the highway and collided with a tanker truck.The driver of the van, 25-year-old Patrick McLaughlin, was killed. A pregnant woman and a 5-year-old child in the van were hurt.The family dog - a Rottweiler called "Blitz" - hasn't been seen since the crash.Anyone who finds him is asked to contact the Nash County Animal Shelter at (252) 459-9855.