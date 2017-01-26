PETS

Dog with swollen head rescued in Kinston, man charged

Before and after pictures. The dog's head was so swollen it looked more like a guinea pig when it was discovered.

KINSTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Kinston Police Department says a man is charged after a dog was discovered with an extremely swollen head.

Friday, January 20, someone called 911 to report the dog had a rope or collar embedded in its neck, causing the swelling.

When officers arrived, they found the animal with its head so swollen it looked more like a guinea pig than a dog.

Concerned citizens tried to remove the rope but couldn't.

The dog was taken to the Lenoir County SPCA, and then on to a vet for treatment. It took 3 hours of emergency surgery.

After an investigation, 55-year-old Tommy Lee Heath was charged Thursday with felony animal cruelty.

Tommy Lee Heath


Bond was set at $5,000.

