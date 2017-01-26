Dog with swollen head rescued in Kinston, man charged

Tommy Lee Heath

The Kinston Police Department says a man is charged after a dog was discovered with an extremely swollen head.Friday, January 20, someone called 911 to report the dog had a rope or collar embedded in its neck, causing the swelling.When officers arrived, they found the animal with its head so swollen it looked more like a guinea pig than a dog.Concerned citizens tried to remove the rope but couldn't.The dog was taken to the Lenoir County SPCA, and then on to a vet for treatment. It took 3 hours of emergency surgery.After an investigation, 55-year-old Tommy Lee Heath was charged Thursday with felony animal cruelty.Bond was set at $5,000.