Dog with swollen head rescued in Kinston, man charged

KINSTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Kinston Police Department says a man is charged after a dog was discovered with an extremely swollen head.
Friday, January 20, someone called 911 to report the dog had a rope or collar embedded in its neck, causing the swelling.
When officers arrived, they found the animal with its head so swollen it looked more like a guinea pig than a dog.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Concerned citizens tried to remove the rope but couldn't.
The dog was taken to the Lenoir County SPCA, and then on to a vet for treatment. It took 3 hours of emergency surgery.
After an investigation, 55-year-old Tommy Lee Heath was charged Thursday with felony animal cruelty.
Bond was set at $5,000.
Report a Typo