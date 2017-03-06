Dogs again welcome - with restrictions - at Duke Gardens

You can bring your canine companion before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.



You must use non-retractable leashes 6 feet or shorter



Keep dogs out of plant beds



Clean up after the dogs.

Out of the doghouse, and into the flowers. OK, maybe not the flowers, but definitely on the trails.Sarah P. Duke Gardens, which announced last year that dogs would no longer be welcome at the popular gardens on Duke University's Campus come Jan. 1, has had a change of heart."After further discussions with Duke administrators and members of the Duke and Durham communities who are passionate about both Duke Gardens and their dogs, Duke Gardens augmented its policy," the university said in a release.Dogs are again welcome - but with a few restrictions:All other pets remain prohibited.The dog-walking hours are subject to change if a special event or other circumstances require it. In those instances, Duke Gardens will post the schedule variation.The Charlotte Brody Discovery Garden and the Blomquist Garden of Native Plants, two specialized gardens within Duke Gardens, have always been off-limits to all pets. They will remain so, in addition to other posted no-pets areas, including all Duke Gardens buildings.In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the new policy will not apply to service dogs trained to do work or perform tasks for a person with a disability.