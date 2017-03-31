PETS

Dogs poisoned by antifreeze in Moore County

CARTHAGE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Moore County Sheriff's Office is warning residents after nine dogs have died of antifreeze poisoning.

It happened in the Carolina Lakes neighborhood east of Carthage.

It's not clear if the animals were intentionally poisoned or if they got into antifreeze that was left out somewhere.

All the animals were neighborhood dogs roaming the neighborhood.

The cause of the deaths was revealed when one pet owner paid for testing of a dead animal.

Deputies have been canvassing the area trying to learn more. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff's Office at (910) 947-2931 or the tip line at (910) 947-4444.


