Dogs rescued from hoarder in western North Carolina up for adoption
Dogs rescued from a hoarding operation are up for adoption in western North Carolina (WTVD)

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Animals rescued from a massive hoarding operation in western North Carolina are up for adoption.

Volunteers in Haywood County are caring for 140 dogs that were rescued back in November. Fifteen were put up for adoption at an event in Waynesville Saturday.

"The reason we're going through all this trouble is because they come from a bad place and we want to make sure they get in a good place," and organizer said. "And with all the applications, everybody is very interested in it."

The puppies, mostly Chihuahua and Dachshund mixes, were spayed and neutered before they were adopted.

