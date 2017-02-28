PETS

Dozens of dogs taken from Fuquay-Varina home

"Ginger" is one of the dogs rescued.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Wake County Animal Center is working to get dogs taken from a Fuquay-Varina home re-socialized so they can be adopted out.

Thirty-one dogs were taken from a home in the 300 block of Depot Street earlier this month when investigators found them living in filthy conditions.

The dogs were found in this home.


Twenty-nine of the dogs have been sent out to partner agencies, and Animal Services Director Dr. Jennifer Federico told ABC11 Tuesday she believes they all can all be rehabilitated and eligible for adoption eventually.


CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

The partner agencies that have the dogs are:

Cause 4 Paws/Wake County (10 dogs) - http://cfp-nc.org

SPCA of Wake County (7 dogs) - http://spcawake.org

Second Chance Animal Rescue/Wake County (4 dogs) - https://www.secondchancenc.org

Hope Animal Rescue/Durham County (2 dogs) - http://www.hopeanimals.org

Ruf Creek Ranch/Johnston County (3 dogs) - http://www.rufcreekranch.com

Refurbished Canine Rescue/Franklin County (2 dogs) - https://www.facebook.com/ReFURbishedCanineRescue/

Franklin County Humane Society (1 dog) - http://pawsforlifenc.org/about-us/
Related Topics:
petsRaleighFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo
Watch a cute, rare reptile hatch
15 puppies in need of care and support
Watch as dog balances crackers on her head
More Pets
Top Stories
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
School bus stuck in Durham County ditch, kids on board
Efforts to repeal 'bathroom bill' at an impasse again
Chapel Hill man recalls life of fear at western NC church
Lawyers argue for and against death penalty for murderer
Off-duty police officer saves family's dog from fire
Show More
Guilford Co. sheriff's deputy shot, suspect in custody
Fort Bragg could benefit from military spending boost
Teen wants to raise sister after both parents die
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Three people dead after plane crashes into CA home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos