Dozens of dogs taken from Fuquay-Varina home

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The Wake County Animal Center is working to get dogs taken from a Fuquay-Varina home re-socialized so they can be adopted out.
Thirty-one dogs were taken from a home in the 300 block of Depot Street earlier this month when investigators found them living in filthy conditions.
Twenty-nine of the dogs have been sent out to partner agencies, and Animal Services Director Dr. Jennifer Federico told ABC11 Tuesday she believes they all can all be rehabilitated and eligible for adoption eventually.
The partner agencies that have the dogs are:
Cause 4 Paws/Wake County (10 dogs) - http://cfp-nc.org
SPCA of Wake County (7 dogs) - http://spcawake.org
Second Chance Animal Rescue/Wake County (4 dogs) - https://www.secondchancenc.org
Hope Animal Rescue/Durham County (2 dogs) - http://www.hopeanimals.org
Ruf Creek Ranch/Johnston County (3 dogs) - http://www.rufcreekranch.com
Refurbished Canine Rescue/Franklin County (2 dogs) - https://www.facebook.com/ReFURbishedCanineRescue/
Franklin County Humane Society (1 dog) - http://pawsforlifenc.org/about-us/