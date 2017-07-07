Family says puppy stolen from front yard

WHERE IS LUNA? A Durham family says she was stolen from their front yard late last month. Details at noon on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/wjIdyPgvXo — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) July 7, 2017

A Durham County family is asking for help in finding their dog who they say was stolen from their front yard late last month.Luna, a 4-month-old grey and white pit bull, was in the family's front yard on East Geer Street when neighbors say a person in a red four-door car took her.Luna's owner, 15-year-old Yoselin Aguilar, says Luna is her first dog and was a surprise from her dad.She says she and her family spent a day in Kitty Hawk in late June leaving Luna with a friend.Luna is not microchipped, was not inside a fence, and did not have a collar on when she went missing.Aguilar says Luna often played at the neighbors and feared traffic, so they were comfortable leaving her.When they returned home, they assumed Luna was next door, that was until neighbors broke the news.Yoselin says her younger brother still cries for the pup.If you have any information about where Luna may be, you are asked to call the Durham County Sheriff's department at (919)560-0900.