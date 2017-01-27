#FayPDs newest family member Rebel stopped by yesterday to give out some hugs and kisses! Thanks Rebel! ??? pic.twitter.com/qG3F6IbGVe — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 26, 2017

The Fayetteville Police Department introduced its newest member Thursday morning - Rebel the therapy dog!The department says Rebel is a therapeutic dog who will soothe victims and law enforcement officers."(FPD's) newest family member Rebel stopped by yesterday to give out some hugs and kisses!" the department tweeted Thursday.