Fayetteville Police Department introduces newest therapy dog

The Fayetteville Police Department introduced a new therapy dog, Rebel (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department introduced its newest member Thursday morning - Rebel the therapy dog!

The department says Rebel is a therapeutic dog who will soothe victims and law enforcement officers.


"(FPD's) newest family member Rebel stopped by yesterday to give out some hugs and kisses!" the department tweeted Thursday.
