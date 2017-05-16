Governor Cooper says goodbye to 16-year-old family rescue dog

The first family of North Carolina said their final goodbyes to Chloe, their beloved 16-year-old rescue dog, Monday night.Governor Cooper and his family posted a picture of Chloe on the First Pets of North Carolina Facebook page Tuesday afternoon."Those of you who have had dogs who are part of the family know what it's like," Governor Cooper wrote in a special message.Cooper goes on to say at age 14, Chloe tumbled down the stairs. After the incident, the pup could not walk for weeks but she surprised the family and made a full recovery."She had a will to live. She walked with a limp, but she still played and wagged her tail and told me with her eyes and nuzzle at the end of hard days that everything was ok and that she didn't care if I happened to screw up," Governor Cooper added.The Cooper family describes having Chloe in the Executive Mansion for a brief period of time, "where her food was pretty good.""All the Coopers and the rest of the pets love her and will miss her. Especially me. Good girl, Chloe"