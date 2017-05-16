PETS

Governor Cooper says goodbye to 16-year-old family rescue dog

First Pets of North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The first family of North Carolina said their final goodbyes to Chloe, their beloved 16-year-old rescue dog, Monday night.


Governor Cooper and his family posted a picture of Chloe on the First Pets of North Carolina Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

"Those of you who have had dogs who are part of the family know what it's like," Governor Cooper wrote in a special message.

Cooper goes on to say at age 14, Chloe tumbled down the stairs. After the incident, the pup could not walk for weeks but she surprised the family and made a full recovery.

"She had a will to live. She walked with a limp, but she still played and wagged her tail and told me with her eyes and nuzzle at the end of hard days that everything was ok and that she didn't care if I happened to screw up," Governor Cooper added.

The Cooper family describes having Chloe in the Executive Mansion for a brief period of time, "where her food was pretty good."

"All the Coopers and the rest of the pets love her and will miss her. Especially me. Good girl, Chloe"
Related Topics:
petsroy cooperdogpet
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Deaf dog, nonverbal boy have special bond
Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, gets ticket
Maimed pit bull found in Wilson undergoes 3 procedures
ABC11 story helps 'Lucky' horse find his forever home
More Pets
Top Stories
Multiple fatalities reported in I-95 crash near SC border
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
10-year-old shot in Durham back home
Woman: Man killed while having sex in van
NC high school teacher accused of raping a student
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Adviser: Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,'
Show More
Authorities: Inmate who held 2 nurses hostage was at Geneva hospital for eating shoe
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is coming to Raleigh!
Sheriff's office now identifying inmates by their eyes
Duke University student still missing in Mass.
Researchers: Remote island has 37.7M pieces of trash
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos