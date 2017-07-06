He's ready for 'ruff' and tumble of Durham politics

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Longtime Durham mayor Bill Bell is not running for reelection and candidates are filing. But one write-in hopeful promises to work like a dog if elected.
Obie is a pit bull mix. At just over nine years old, he has lived in the Bull City his entire life.
He has no campaign budget, but connects with potential voters on Twitter.
Howdy! My name is Obie! What's your name? I am a dog! Are you a dog? I'm running for Mayor of Durham NC! Vote for me or just pet me.— Obie For Mayor (@ObieForMayor) June 30, 2017
I am inspired by Mayor Bell's leadership and as Mayor I will work to expand on his pro-dog programs. Let's make Durham great for all dogs!— Obie For Mayor (@ObieForMayor) July 2, 2017
Can I confess something to you all? Cat butts are the most fascinating smelling thing in the world. Cats are weird, but they're ok!— Obie For Mayor (@ObieForMayor) July 3, 2017
Just had my first TV interview! @JulieABC11 is very nice! When will I be on? I don't know! But check me out!— Obie For Mayor (@ObieForMayor) July 6, 2017
Obie's owner Sean Haugh says that as a write-in candidate for November's general election, Obie understands the woes of Durham.
Obie spent his early years chained up and abused. Sean says that the current administration has made tremendous strides for pups like Obie. In 2008, Durham Commissioners passed a tethering ordinance, an item that would have greatly benefited Obie when he was younger.
Obie loves Mayor Bell! Under his administration we have the ordinance to unchain dogs, which would have helped me when I was young.— Obie For Mayor (@ObieForMayor) July 2, 2017
"There are still a number of dogs out there that need a helping hand as well as lot of people that need to be included in Durham's growth," Sean said on behalf of Obie.
Obie's demeanor is genuine and kind. He's got the spunk of a pup, but the wisdom of an old dog. He's eager to lead, but slow in decision making.
Sean himself ran for office a time or two as a Libertarian. Sean and Obie aren't accepting campaign contributions, but you can make a donation to the Carolina Adopt-a-bulls or to the Animal Protection Society of Durham.
You can follow Obie on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ObieForMayor