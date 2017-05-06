PETS

Warren County horse named 'Lucky' needs a home

EMBED </>More News Videos

A horse named Lucky is looking for a home (WTVD)

WARREN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An animal shelter in Warren County needs help finding a home for a horse named Lucky.

Lucky has some health issues, but is very friendly and looking for a permanent place to live his life.

The Warren County Animal Ark doesn't typically take horses in, but they just couldn't turn Lucky away.

The animal shelter is about 45 minutes from the Triangle.


If you think you have what it takes to care for Lucky, contact the animal shelter at (252) 257-6137.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petshorsesanimal rescueWarrenton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
NC State, Duke team up, save dog with rare operation
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
Dogs in hot cars: What can you legally do to help?
Kitten calendar raises money for shelter
More Pets
Top Stories
Raleigh Police investigate death of 66-year-old man
Masked man robs business on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
Family wants graduation to recognize teen who died
Prosecutors drop rape charges against immigrant HS students
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Wake County
Durham school resource officer under investigation
Show More
Amber Alert for missing Forsyth County teen cancelled
An open letter to Scott Darling
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
Baby deer found near Falls Lake
Glenwood Avenue closed for water pipe repair
More News
Top Video
Raleigh Police investigate death of 66-year-old man
Family wants graduation to recognize teen who died
Glenwood Avenue closed for water pipe repair
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
More Video