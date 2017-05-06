WARREN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --An animal shelter in Warren County needs help finding a home for a horse named Lucky.
Lucky has some health issues, but is very friendly and looking for a permanent place to live his life.
The Warren County Animal Ark doesn't typically take horses in, but they just couldn't turn Lucky away.
The animal shelter is about 45 minutes from the Triangle.
If you think you have what it takes to care for Lucky, contact the animal shelter at (252) 257-6137.
Report a Typo