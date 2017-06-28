PETS

How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are tips on how to keep your pet safe this 4th of July (Shutterstock)

From fireworks to barbeques, all the things we humans enjoy about the Independence Day aren't necessarily as much fun for our four-legged friends. While you may want to invite Rocky and Bailey to join in the festivities, check out these tips before making a decision.

Loud noises and large crowds can be scary for animals, so fireworks aren't really their thing. According to the American Humane Society, the 5th of July is the busiest day of the year for most shelters.
  • Get your pets inside well before it gets dark. Even outdoor cats should be brought inside for the night. Make sure they are safe from loud noises and flashes of light while inside


  • If you know that your pets are startled by loud noises, have someone stay at home with them if you end up leaving the house to celebrate the holiday.


  • Close up your house - scared animals are great escape artists and will find a way out.


  • To lessen the startling boom of fireworks, leave on the TV or radio for background noise.


  • Make sure your animals are wearing ID tags and if they're microchipped that the information is up to date.


  • Contact a veterinarian before the holiday if you believe your pets should be tranquilized


  • If you do lose your pet, don't wait to start looking. Knock on doors, call your local shelter and check Craigslist.


Fireworks aren't the only Fourth of July issue pet owners should consider. Keep an eye on your little guys all day long.
  • Don't leave alcoholic beverages where animals can reach them. Pets get drunk too and it's not fun or safe for them.


  • Keep matches, lighter fluid, and citronella products out of reach. All contain chemicals that can be dangerous for pets.


  • Glow jewelry can be fun for after-dark festivities, but they don't mix well with pets. The luminescent chemicals can cause gastrointestinal irritation and you don't want them eating the plastic tubing and connectors either.

Check out more Fourth of July Safety Tips from the ASPCA.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petsanimalfireworks4th of julysafetyholidaydogs
Load Comments
PETS
Dog crashes orchestra performance in Turkey
DOGGONE CUTE! Pregnant pup has maternity photo shoot
Cute puppy refuses to walk on hot day
Dog tries to stay awake during bath
More Pets
Top Stories
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Police investigating deadly shooting at Durham apartment
Police asking for help in finding missing 22-year-old man
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
'Morning Joe' hosts respond to Trump's attacks
Show More
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
The great Sam Perkins is giving back in Chapel Hill
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Sex assault charge against UNC football player dropped
Apex man accused of assaulting girl in her sleep
More News
Top Video
Rolesville sandwich shop hires people with autism
NC State track and field athletes make Team USA
The great Sam Perkins is giving back in Chapel Hill
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
More Video