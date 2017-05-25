Injured dog healing, looking for his forever home

Remember Zeus? He's getting some of his last hugs from the woman who rescued him ❤️Update at 5. Background: https://t.co/l0wqTyebHc #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/i3KE1smHB3 — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) May 23, 2017

A dog found on the side of a Wilson County road is looking forward to finding his forever home.Almost two weeks ago, Zeus was found on the side of Graves Road. He was surrounded by trash and had severe injuries to his private area.Talia Sutton was driving down Graves Road when she found him."He looks way better," said Sutton during what will likely be her last visit with Zeus at Riverside Veterinary Hospital in Rocky Mount. "He's a lot cleaner that's for sure! And happier, like I said when I found him he was shaking and you can tell he's starting to gain some weight back."Veterinarians at Riverside have been treating Zeus since he came through their door. They work with a rescue group out of New York City called. The group has been overseeing Zeus' care and on Thursday, they will take him to New York City to continue his recovery and put him up for adoption.This is positive news, but the staff at Riverside say they've definitely grown attached.Dr. Chandra Meachen Tucker is one of Zeus' veterinarians. She said he has a healthy appetite, eats three times a day, he has a great temperament, and has become very playful and loving."He's learning how to kiss! He didn't quite know how to do that at first but he's learning how to do that, we don't think he was ever kissed!" Said Meachen Tucker.As for his injuries, they were not able to save his "anatomy" and when he was under anesthesia they noticed an injury to his tail that raises suspicion over how he may have been injured."We ended up having to amputate his tail and it did look along the same line as the private area injury so it is quite suspicious," said Meachen Tucker.Animal control in Wilson County has been investigating and ask that anyone with information to come forward.They're also looking for anyone to come forward with information on a bag with two dead puppies that was found near where Zeus was found one day later."It's been confirmed that the two puppies that were located died of intestinal parasites," said Wanda Samuel, Chief of Staff with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.While they haven't been able to find out where any of these dogs came, Samuel said someone is responsible for their care and hope more information from the public will come to light.