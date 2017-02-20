Irving woman sells horse to pay for own funeral

IRVING, Texas --A woman battling cancer knows she's running out of time. She's decided to sell her horse to pay for her funeral.
Melanie Koch has been surrounded by horses her whole life.
She says she never cared about having children because she loved her animals so much.
Koch has stage four endometrial cancer, but instead of spending time with her horses, she's planning her funeral. She realized the only way to pay for it was to sell her most prized possession.
"You know, I was in denial at first, you know I'm going to get better, the medicine they have and everything. Well, it's not going to happen. It's just not going to happen. I've accepted this now. So it's time to make the arrangements," said Koch.
Koch found a buyer she believes can turn her horse "Roxie" into a barrel racing champion.
The buyer and some friends are raising money on a GoFundMe to buy Roxie and give Koch the funeral she deserves.