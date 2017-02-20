  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
PETS

Irving woman sells horse to pay for own funeral

EMBED </>More News Videos

Koch has stage four endometrial cancer and she realized the only way to pay for her funeral was to sell her most prized possession.

IRVING, Texas --
A woman battling cancer knows she's running out of time. She's decided to sell her horse to pay for her funeral.

Melanie Koch has been surrounded by horses her whole life.

She says she never cared about having children because she loved her animals so much.

Koch has stage four endometrial cancer, but instead of spending time with her horses, she's planning her funeral. She realized the only way to pay for it was to sell her most prized possession.

"You know, I was in denial at first, you know I'm going to get better, the medicine they have and everything. Well, it's not going to happen. It's just not going to happen. I've accepted this now. So it's time to make the arrangements," said Koch.

Koch found a buyer she believes can turn her horse "Roxie" into a barrel racing champion.

The buyer and some friends are raising money on a GoFundMe to buy Roxie and give Koch the funeral she deserves.
Related Topics:
petshorsescancer
Load Comments
PETS
Impatient dog honks horn at owner
Senior dog living out bucket list adventure
Company offering employees paid 'pawternity' leave
WATCH: Backstage at Westminster
PetSmart recalling canned dog and cat food
More Pets
Top Stories
Neighbor says he witnessed deputy shooting
Raleigh jurors to see video in death-penalty trial
Three injured after sprint car flips into stands at Volusia Speedway Park
Currituck County considers ban on solar farms
UNCC QB, brother of Panthers TE, arrested on rape charges
Man in photos now 'main suspect' in 2 girls' deaths
Man found shot to death in BMW
Show More
Report: Video footage shows attack on North Korean
Gymnasts come forward, claim abuse by doctor
Man charged for hitting girlfriend's son 62 times in minutes
Fayetteville police cruiser involved in wreck
Workers fired for skipping work on 'Day Without Immigrants'
More News
Top Video
Gymnasts come forward, claim abuse by doctor
Report: Video footage shows attack on North Korean
Woman plucked from ship off North Carolina coast
Man in photos now 'main suspect' in 2 girls' deaths
More Video