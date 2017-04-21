PETS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe feed to be taken down

HARPURSVILLE, New York --
A live streamed video of a pregnant giraffe that has enthralled millions of YouTube viewers since February is coming to an end.


Animal Adventure Park in rural upstate New York says the giraffe cam showing April the giraffe and her new baby will go dark by Friday evening.

The park made the announcement on its Facebook page late Monday amid a flurry of messages from fans concerned April had a slight limp. The park says April's leg injury was minor and was much better Tuesday.



The giraffe cam made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube's history, with more than 232 million live views since February.

More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth Saturday.

RELATED: LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April welcomes her new baby calf

WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM LIVE:
