PETS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe to give birth to calf

(Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, NY --
April the Giraffe is having a baby, and she's ready to give birth at any moment!

A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.

April has been pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150lb and will stand at 6' tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!

WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM LIVE:
Related Topics:
petsbaby giraffezoobaby animals
Load Comments
Related
PETS
Farm animals rescued in Hope Mills need a good home
Dozens of dogs taken from Fuquay-Varina home
Firefighters treat dog with oxygen
Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo
More Pets
Top Stories
Missing 8-year-old girl found safe after being taken
Woman arrested in connection with fatal Durham shooting
Chance of severe weather Wednesday
Trump sees 'new chapter of American greatness'
Trump executive order a promise to strengthen HBCUs
Trump has steady call, murky path for healthcare reform
Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 2 dead
Show More
Freshman Jackson ignites Duke to senior night win
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Duke could face penalties after uranium breach
More complaints about speeding Wake school bus drivers
Firefighters treat dog with oxygen
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos