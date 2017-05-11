PETS

Maimed pit bull found in Wilson undergoes 3 procedures

Zeus (Angelica Alvarez)

By
ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A white pit bull found abandoned and injured underwent three procedures Thursday.

The pup, which a rescue group named Zeus, had to be neutered, had his tail amputated, and also lost his "anatomy."

Riverside Veterinary Hospital in Rocky Mount said Zeus is expected to heal in about two weeks.

When he was found Tuesday by Talia Sutton, a passing motorist on Graves Road in Wilson, the dog was shivering, thin and in obvious pain.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE

He had suffered serious injury to his groin area, and Sutton called 911.

"As soon as I saw his private area, I just called 911," Sutton told ABC11 on Wednesday. "When I called 911, I told them you all need to hurry up because I thought this dog was dying."

Sutton suspected the dog had been abused, but vets say they can't be sure.


They said Thursday they likely can rule out paraphimosis -- a medical condition where a dog can't retract its penis back inside its sheath -- because the injury went from penis to tail.

How Zeus was injured remains a mystery. It's possible he ran through a wire fence, vets said.

Also unknown is why this pup, who had a collar on, was lying alone and scared by the roadside.

If you would like to help with Zeus' medical care, you can donate here.

You can also mail donations to:

RDR NYC
PO Box 101
NY, NY 10028

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsanimal rescuedogpit bullwilson county newsedgecombe county newsWilsonRocky Mount
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Mystery surrounds maimed dog left on Wilson roadside
PETS
ABC11 story helps 'Lucky' horse find his forever home
Mystery surrounds maimed dog left on Wilson roadside
BACKYARD STANDOFF: Big bear vs small dog
Ducklings rescued from storm drain
More Pets
Top Stories
Apex teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
Raleigh daycare worker accused of statutory rape
80,000+ parking tickets issued in Raleigh last year
Reports of man exposing himself in Chapel Hill
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Boy, 4, killed in accidental shooting, relatives say
Bridge damaged in Raleigh crash to stay closed
Show More
Man charged in rash of north Raleigh burglaries
NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber to step down
Police issue warning about IRS scam after officer called
North Carolina teacher charged with sex with student
TIMELINE: Stunning details in Penn State frat death
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos