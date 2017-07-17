PETS

California man sentenced to 16 years in jail for killing 21 cats

A man who's accused of torturing and killing dozens of cats in San Jose has been sentenced to 16 years in jail with credit for time served. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, California --
A 26-year-old California man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats in the San Jose area, some of which he lured from people's homes.

Robert Farmer pleaded guilty to all charges - 21 counts of felony animal cruelty and two misdemeanor counts - in October of last year.

Animal rights activists said they're satisfied with the sentencing. Farmer will have mandatory supervision for three years upon his release.

The judge also ordered him to stay away from San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood, where he was arrested in 2015 after surveillance footage showed him trying to round up cats.

He'll also never be allowed to own or care for pets.

In a 2016 interview, Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Ellis said surveillance video helped detectives track the suspect down.

"Our hearts go out to the families that were affected by this crime, and we look forward to Mr. Farmer being held accountable for these heinous acts," she said.
