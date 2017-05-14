PETS

Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, gets ticket

Canada goose (Shutterstock)

INDIANAPOLIS --
An Indianapolis man says he shouldn't have been ticketed for using a plastic bat to protect his 4-year-old son from an aggressive Canada goose.

James McDaniel tells WXIN-TV that the goose came across a field and chased his son, so he struck it with the bat. McDaniel says that the goose was "clearly attacking" the boy and he was only doing what he could to protect him.

Marion County animal services ticketed McDaniel for animal cruelty. An incident report says witnesses reported that McDaniel hit the bird three times.

A Monday court hearing is planned.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says people are allowed to protect themselves or others from wildlife, but may only use a reasonable amount of force.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsanimal crueltyanimal attackgeeseIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Maimed pit bull found in Wilson undergoes 3 procedures
ABC11 story helps 'Lucky' horse find his forever home
Mystery surrounds maimed dog left on Wilson roadside
BACKYARD STANDOFF: Big bear vs small dog
More Pets
Top Stories
Durham shooting injures 10-year-old girl sleeping in bed
Father arrested after son eats cannabis-infused candy
Mom hits son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Job fair coming to downtown Raleigh
At least 100,000 groups in 150 countries hit in cyberattack
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Show More
Missing Chapel Hill teen found, police say
New Jersey firefighter charged with selling oxycodone
Chuck Davis, African American dance icon, dies at 80
New York considers 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving
Durham mother dies 5 days after domestic shooting
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos