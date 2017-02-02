Meet the kangaroos of Our Haven Wildlife Shelter

The shelter cares for more than 30 joeys, some of whom are energetic and others who are a bit more easy-going. One thing that the joeys share in common is their undeniable cuteness.
Theresa and Tony Matthews were inspired to create the shelter after an incident in 2010. "My husband was in our front garden when a car pulled up and called him over these people handed him a unfurred eastern grey joey and drove off with no explanation," Theresa wrote on the shelter's website. "That day changed my life, and that's how I became a wildlife rescuer and rehabilitation shelter."
While keeping up the shelter has been financially difficult, the couple has worked hard to give needy wildlife a new home, Theresa wrote on the shelter's website.
"We have not had a holiday since we started this venture which has given us a purpose," Theresa said. "We don't mind going without as we love and care about our wildlife and believe they are worth it."