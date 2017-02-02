PETS

Meet the kangaroos of Our Haven Wildlife Shelter

EMBED </>More News Videos

All of the kangaroos are undoubtedly adorable. (Our Haven Wildlife Shelter/Facebook via Storyful)

Our Haven Wildlife Shelter is a place for rescued and orphaned wildlife in Victoria, Australia. Some of the new residents who've called the shelter home are a group of adorable kangaroos.

The shelter cares for more than 30 joeys, some of whom are energetic and others who are a bit more easy-going. One thing that the joeys share in common is their undeniable cuteness.

Theresa and Tony Matthews were inspired to create the shelter after an incident in 2010. "My husband was in our front garden when a car pulled up and called him over these people handed him a unfurred eastern grey joey and drove off with no explanation," Theresa wrote on the shelter's website. "That day changed my life, and that's how I became a wildlife rescuer and rehabilitation shelter."



While keeping up the shelter has been financially difficult, the couple has worked hard to give needy wildlife a new home, Theresa wrote on the shelter's website.

"We have not had a holiday since we started this venture which has given us a purpose," Theresa said. "We don't mind going without as we love and care about our wildlife and believe they are worth it."
Related Topics:
petsfeel goodu.s. & worldanimalwild animalsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
PETS
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Fayetteville PD introduces newest therapy dog
Dog with swollen head rescued in Kinston, man charged
More Pets
Top Stories
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
Authorities briefly block I-440 during police chase
UNC president says Trump travel ban has consequences
Trump asks people to pray for Schwarzenegger
Third man charged in woman's Fayetteville murder
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Reddit bans forum for white nationalists from website
Show More
Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches
Poll: 40% of voters want to impeach Trump
NC public schools continue phasing out student spankings
Colder temps moving in, could see snowflakes
President of Downtown Raleigh Alliance leaving
More News
Top Video
Authorities briefly block I-440 during police chase
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
UNC president says Trump travel ban has consequences
Colder temps moving in, could see snowflakes
More Video