Must-see video: Paw-dorable Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl 2017 (WTVD)

It's the biggest sporting event of the year for puppy fans: The Puppy Bowl.

Around 78 puppies from 34 rescue organizations were drafted for PuppyBowl XIII. Each pup played for either "Team Ruff" or "Team Fluff," trying their best to score "touchdowns" with dog toys on a football field made just for them.

The show aired Feb. 5 on Animal Planet.

The adoption extravaganza also features a half-time performance by "Kitty Gaga" with feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats.

Team Fluff dominated Team Ruff with the final score at 93-to-38.

All of the puppies (and kittens) are put up for adoption.

See the "paw"-adorable starting line-up in the gallery below:

