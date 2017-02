Must-see video: Paw-dorable Puppy Bowl

It's the biggest sporting event of the year for puppy fans: The Puppy Bowl.Around 78 puppies from 34 rescue organizations were drafted for PuppyBowl XIII . Each pup played for either "Team Ruff" or "Team Fluff," trying their best to score "touchdowns" with dog toys on a football field made just for them.The show aired Feb. 5 on Animal Planet.The adoption extravaganza also features a half-time performance by "Kitty Gaga" with feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats.Team Fluff dominated Team Ruff with the final score at 93-to-38.All of the puppies (and kittens) are put up for adoption.See the "paw"-adorable starting line-up in the gallery below: