Carolina Beach loosens dog beach ban during tourist season

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

CAROLINA BEACH, North Carolina --
A North Carolina beach and tourist town has relaxed a long-standing ban on dogs on the beach during tourist season.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports Carolina Beach will now allow leashed dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. from April 1 through Sept. 30. Previously, leashed dogs were only allowed on the beach from Oct. 1 to March 31.

Mayor Dan Wilcox said officials are following the lead of other tourist spots like Topsail Beach, Oak Island and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in becoming more dog-friendly.

Wilcox said the rule will not go into effect until the town hires someone to enforce it.

The town council approved the change in a 3-2 vote earlier this month.

