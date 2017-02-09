PETS

North Carolina pet owners could face new driving restrictions

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina lawmaker has proposed banning pet owners from driving with an animal in their lap.

Rep. Garland Pierce (D-Scotland) filed the bill.

If the law is approved, drivers caught with a live animal on their lap will be fined $100, plus court costs.



Driver will not receive points on their driver's licenses or face insurance surcharge.

READ THE FULL BILL HERE

