A North Carolina lawmaker has proposed banning pet owners from driving with an animal in their lap.Rep. Garland Pierce (D-Scotland) filed the bill.If the law is approved, drivers caught with a live animal on their lap will be fined $100, plus court costs.Driver will not receive points on their driver's licenses or face insurance surcharge.