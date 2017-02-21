PETS

There's a new food truck in the Triangle, and it's just for dogs

Celebrate Yappy Hour with a food truck that caters to your canine.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Things have gone to the dogs in the Triangle!

We just found a food truck entirely for dogs. It serves locally-made all-natural dog treats, doggie cigars, and even doggie beer! (it's a non-alcoholic "beefy brew".)

Three friends - Caryn, David, and Randy - opened the Hungry Paws Mobile Dog Treats truck because they love dogs and think there need to be more things for dogs.

"People go to food truck rodeos, they go out to the park, they do things with their dogs. There's nothing out there - they want something for their dogs - they want something healthy for their dogs," David explained.



So David started working on an all-natural cookie treat for dogs. His doggie pal AJ was an official tester. He uses oat flour, rice flour, peanuts, flax seed, cinnamon, eggs, honey, and water. And you can even get them personalized. They've got frog-shaped treats, treats that look like fire hydrants, and squirrels.

Mmmm good!



The icing is made with yogurt and tapioca pudding.

The truck sets up at events all over the Triangle. You can follow them on Facebook or book them at your next event. Here's how:

www.hungrypawsmobiledogtreats.com

https://www.facebook.com/dogtreats2016/
