PETS

Watch one-day-old goats jump around in adorable sweaters

These one-day-old goats frolick around as they enjoy their adorable sweaters. (Sunflower Farm Creamery via Storyful)

The newest little residents of Sunflower Farm Creamery are demonstrating that one day is plenty of time for little goats to learn to jump.

Gershwin, Butterscotch, Marigold and Bruno were born on April 9 at the Maine farm. Not even one day old, they were dressed up in little sweaters and frolicked around their mom, Rhubarb.

The owners of Sunflower, best known for the "Running of the Goats" video, often post about its many lovable animals. They even have a goat live-stream.

The farm said they're expecting 19 more goats to give birth this spring, so get ready for a whole lot more baby goat cuteness.
