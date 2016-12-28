PETS

The Durham Animal Shelter is emptying out after a generous secret donation
People lined up for the free pet adoption at the Durham animal shelter.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Veterinarians at the Animal Protection Society of Durham are working hard to get more animals ready for the adoption floor while there's still no fee to adopt them.

The animals are free after a generous, anonymous donor gave $10,000 to the organization, covering the cost of adoption for hundreds of animals.

Wednesday was the first day of the free adoptions and every adoptable animal at the shelter on Wednesday found a new forever home.

"Within three hours we were able to give people a list of the animals that were still available, which is wonderful," shelter director Shafonda Davis said.

Seventy-eight animals were adopted.

ORIGINAL STORY: GET A FREE PET AT DURHAM SHELTER, THANKS TO SECRET SANTA

The shelter had more than 200 animals and was nearing capacity, but not all of the potential pets are ready for a new home just yet.

These pets will also be fee free -- spayed, neutered, vaccinated and checked and treated for heartworms if needed -- as long as there are still donation dollars left over to cover the costs.

The shelter hopes to clear out all their animals before the New Year.

You can reach the Animal Protection Society of Durham by calling (919) 560-0640. It's located at 2117 E. Club Blvd No. 101 in Durham.

