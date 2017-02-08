PETS

Pet owners facing new driving restrictions

Stock photo of a dog in a car (Shutterstock)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina lawmakers could soon ban pet owners from driving with an animal in their lap.

It's part of an effort to make the roads safer.

If the law is approved, drivers caught with a live animal on their lap will be fined $100, plus court costs.



Driver will not receive points on their driver's licenses or face insurance surcharge.

