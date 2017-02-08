Pet owners facing new driving restrictions

What do you think? Should driving with your pet in your lap be against the law? https://t.co/sEG4LT7qS8 — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) February 8, 2017

North Carolina lawmakers could soon ban pet owners from driving with an animal in their lap.It's part of an effort to make the roads safer.If the law is approved, drivers caught with a live animal on their lap will be fined $100, plus court costs.Driver will not receive points on their driver's licenses or face insurance surcharge.