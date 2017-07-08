PETS

PHOTOS: Bear locks itself inside car, totals it from the inside out

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A black bear locked itself inside of a car and then destroyed the inside (Credit: Ashleigh Watkins)</span></div>
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
Lately, bears are no strangers to social media's spotlight.

And they're making headlines for the curious and abnormal behavior.

One North Asheville resident, Ashleigh Watkins, shared a series of photos that serve as a reminder that it's not just thieves who are discouraged by locked doors.

I live in North Asheville and a bear got into my car and totaled it," she wrote in an email to WLOS. "It actually opened the door and got stuck in there."

She said the sheriff and a game warden came to let the bear out.

Watkins said she thinks some food in her car may have sparked the creature's interest.

"I had gum and a protein bar in there."
