Lately, bears are no strangers to social media's spotlight.And they're making headlines for the curious and abnormal behavior.One North Asheville resident, Ashleigh Watkins, shared a series of photos that serve as a reminder that it's not just thieves who are discouraged by locked doors.I live in North Asheville and a bear got into my car and totaled it," she wrote in an email to WLOS . "It actually opened the door and got stuck in there."She said the sheriff and a game warden came to let the bear out.Watkins said she thinks some food in her car may have sparked the creature's interest."I had gum and a protein bar in there."