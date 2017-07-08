ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --Lately, bears are no strangers to social media's spotlight.
And they're making headlines for the curious and abnormal behavior.
RELATED: BEAR GETS STUCK IN CAR, HONKS HORN TO GET OUT
One North Asheville resident, Ashleigh Watkins, shared a series of photos that serve as a reminder that it's not just thieves who are discouraged by locked doors.
I live in North Asheville and a bear got into my car and totaled it," she wrote in an email to WLOS. "It actually opened the door and got stuck in there."
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
She said the sheriff and a game warden came to let the bear out.
Watkins said she thinks some food in her car may have sparked the creature's interest.
"I had gum and a protein bar in there."