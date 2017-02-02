Protecting your pet at a Super Bowl party

If you're hosting your own Super Bowl party at home, beware. There are dangers lurking that can hurt your pets.
The group Prevent Pet Suffocation says animals can die after putting their head in food packaging, like chip bags. When a dog tries to breathe, the bag tightens, creating a vacuum-like seal. It only takes a few minutes before your pet could stop breathing.
Fatty foods should be kept away from your pets. Also, cooked chicken bones can crack and splinter, causing serious damage.
Finally, if your pets don't do well with loud noises, it might be a good idea to keep them in a separate, quiet room during the party.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsSuper Bowlpartyanimal newspet care
petsSuper Bowlpartyanimal newspet care