"Hi! I'm Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford me to get on the flight. She didn't want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much - please love and take care of him."

A 3-month-old miniature Chihuahua was left in the airport bathroom alongside a note from its former owner explaining how she was a victim of domestic abuse and couldn't afford to keep the puppy.Someone found the puppy, named Chewy, at McCarren Airport in Las Vegas, and he was placed in the care of Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue. The organization posted a photo of Chewy on Facebook with the handwritten note, which read:Chewy's story has touched a lot of people and the organization is close to finding him a new home.